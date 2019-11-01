Weather

Officials: Possible tornado damages homes in Thornbury Township, Delaware County

By Corey Davis
THORNBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency officials in Delaware County are working to determine whether or not the severe damage caused by Thursday night's storms was due to a tornado.

Delaware County Emergency Management Director Tim Boyce spoke with Action News early Friday morning.

He said Delaware County suffered significant damage during the storm.

"Right around 11:30 p.m., midnight, when the tornado warnings hit, I received hundreds of calls for service across the county," Boyce said.



He said Thornbury Township was hit the hardest.

On one block of Chelsea Court, Boyce said, at least six to eight homes were destroyed.

The Action Cam was on the scene as firefighters rescued children and the elderly from their homes on the block.

Boyce said first responders had to cut through trees to reach people trapped in their homes.

"Heroic action by our firefighters," Boyce said.

Boyce said roads are closed across Delaware County, especially in the western section due to downed trees and power lines.

