Officials, residents, visitors prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias at the Jersey shore

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials at the Jersey shore are preparing for high winds and tidal flooding on Tuesday, and asked people to stay vigilant and prepare, encouraging people to move their vehicles out of flood-prone areas and secure any loose furniture.In Atlantic City, John Devlin took care of several boats at the Frank S. Farley Marina on Monday morning, and took some extra measures to secure them as Isaias approaches."Anything that can blow away, do damage - make sure the boats are tied correctly," said John Devlin of Atlantic City. "Every boat owner, every boat broker here absolutely - any time there's weather coming up the coast we put our antennas up. I hate to say it but we have 'Sandy Syndrome.' We don't want to be surprised. We want to be ready but not surprised."Governor Murphy said this storm will likely affect the whole state in some way, with the strongest winds anticipated at the shore."Along the coastline your biggest threat will be the winds. With gusts up to 75 mph possible, which may also mean some storm surge flooding," said Murphy during his regular COVID-19 briefing in Trenton, N.J.Cape May County Emergency Management Officials say places that normally flood, will during this storm, and urge people - especially visitors - to pay attention to local officials."We're expecting something along the lines of a regular nor'easter. We're watching the storm and it seems to be moving quick," said John Edwards, Deputy Director for Emergency Management.Some families on vacation say they're riding out the storm, hoping to salvage their beach week."We love games and hanging out with each other so we figured let's change the scenery up, go to a hotel," said Natalie Goldbaugh of Wheeling, West Virginia, on vacation with her family.Ocean City residents say while they've been through many storms - they're watching this one closely."You always do. With every storm that comes through. Even though they say, oh it's not going to get you. You never know," said Kathy Herman from Ocean City, who also owns a home in Florida.Cape May County officials do not expect that evacuations will be necessary with this storm, but say they are ready if shelters are needed.