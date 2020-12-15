Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area ahead of winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys are announcing snow emergencies and closures ahead of Wednesday's winter storm.
PENNSYLVANIA
Allentown: Snow emergency declared effective 8am on Wednesday, December 16 until further notice. Vehicles must be removes from posted snow emergency routes. Residents can park their cars for free from 8am Wednesday through 9am Friday at the Spiral Deck (on Linden between Eighth andn Ninth) and Arena North Deck (712 W. Linden). Residents are also advised to wait until plows have been down their street before shoveling driveways and to avoid throwing snow back into the streets.
Bethlehem: Snow emergency in effect at noon on Wednesday, December 16 until further notice. All vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes or they will be towed. North Street, New Street and Walnut Street parking garages and street meters will be free of charge beginning at noon on Wednesday, December 16 to accommodate parking needs and must be removed within 4 hours of the end of the emergency.
Lansdale Borough: Snow alert effective noon on Wednesday, December 16 until further notice. Residents should remove cars from snow alert routes to allow for plowing.
Lower Salford Twp.: Snow emergency declared effective noon on Wednesday, December 16 until midnight on Thursday, December 17. All vehicles must be moved from the street or rick being ticketed or towed.
New Britain Borough: Snow emergency declared from 10am Wednesday, December 16 through 4pm Thursday, December 17. Vehicles should be removed from the street along snow emergency routes and borough offices will be closed Wednesday.
North Wales Borough: Snow emergency effective 10am on Wednesday, December 16 through 12pm Friday, December 18. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and off-street parking is strongly requested, if possible. Neighbors are asked that nearby fire hydrants are cleared of snow in case of emergency.
Royersford Borough: Snow emergency in effect 10am on Wednesday, December 16 until further notice. All vehicles must be cleared off the snow emergency routes for plowing.
Telford Borough: Snow emergency declared from noon on Wednesday, December 16 until noon on Thursday, December 18. All vehicles parked on snow emergency routes must be removed.
Upper Southampton Twp.: Snow emergency in effect from 10am on Wednesday, December 16 through 11pm on Thursday, December 17th. All vehicles that have not been removed from designated snow emergency routes will result in fines or towing.
Warminster Twp.: Disaster emergency declared from noon Wednesday, December 16 through midnight Friday, December 18.
