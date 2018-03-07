WEATHER

State of Emergency declared for New Jersey

((AP Photo/Julio Cortez))

TRENTON,N.J. (WPVI) --
A State of Emergency is in effect for the entire state of New Jersey ahead of the nor'easter heading our way.

The State of Emergency began at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The following is from the NJ Office of Emergency Management:

The Governor declares a State of Emergency when he believes a disaster has occurred or may be imminent that is severe enough to require State aid to supplement local resources in preventing or alleviating damages, loss, hardship or suffering.

This declaration authorizes the Governor to speed State agency assistance to communities in need. It enables him to make resources immediately available to rescue, evacuate, shelter, provide essential commodities (i.e., heating fuel, food, etc.) and quell disturbances in affected localities. It may also position the State to seek federal assistance when the scope of the event exceeds the State's resources.

----------

