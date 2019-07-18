Weather

Straight-line winds blamed for storm damage in Ewing Township, New Jersey

EWING TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service said straight-line winds were to blame for storm damage in Ewing Township, New Jersey on Wednesday night.

Investigators say a thunderstorm produced wind gusts of 80 mph around 8:15 p.m.

Up to 100 trees were damaged during the wind event, with some 10 to 20 large trees uprooted.

Three homes were damaged by fallen trees and one was destroyed, the NWS said on Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries or fatalities associated with the storm.

Ewing Mayor Bert Steinmann advised residents to shelter in place, asking residents to not travel as "many areas are without power and the number of live wires and trees down are making many sections impassible and unsafe."

At one point, some 4,000 reported being without power.

Several area roads remain closed due to branches and limbs down.
Downed trees and power lines were also a problem in Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

A tree fell onto a house on Springtree Lane.

Officials said everyone inside made it out safely and no one was injured.

Many area residents are left waiting for PECO crews to begin making repairs and for power to be restored.
