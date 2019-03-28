Weather

Video shows wind lift Turkish man into the air

Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

An incredible and almost unbelievable video has come out of Turkey.

Several men were working their stands at a local market when the weather took a crazy turn.

Video shows a strong wind gust blow through that begins to toss things around.

That's when one of the men gets swept away with the large umbrella base he was trying to hold down.

The flying umbrella hit a pole and fell back down to the ground.

Thankfully the man is okay.

