What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis?'

Wednesday's severe storm will undergo a bombogenesis or, as some call it, a 'bomb cyclone.' But what does that mean?

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "weather bomb" or "bomb cyclone."

"Bomb Cyclone" is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use bombogenesis.

According to AccuWeather, these storms occur most commonly off the east coast; the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."

In the winter, these types of storms, which can see snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour, have the potential to bring travel to a standstill.
