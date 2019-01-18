WEATHER

Lowest temperature ever recorded in every state

If the temperatures in parts of the country right now make you shiver, check out these historic lows! (Shutterstock)

LA Blake
Huge areas of the country are getting ready for some serious cold.


While some areas might see "record lows" for individual days, those temperatures pale in comparison to this list: the coldest temperatures ever recorded in every state.

See the coldest 10 in the video above and the full list below, and feel a little warmer by comparison.

Coldest ever in each state:

50. Hawaii, 12 on May 17, 1979 at Mauna Kea Observatory 111 on the Big Island

49. Florida, -2 on Feb. 13, 1899 at Tallahassee

48. Louisiana, -16 on Feb. 13, 1899 at Minden

46. Georgia, -17 on Jan. 27, 1940 at CCC Fire Camp F-16 (near Beatum)

46. Delaware, -17 on Jan. 17, 1893 at Millsboro

44. Mississippi,-19 on Jan. 30 1966 at Corinth

44. South Carolina, -19 on Jan. 21, 1985 at Caesars Head

43. Texas, -23 at Seminole on Feb. 8, 1933

42. Alabama, -27 on Jan. 30, 1966 at New Market

41. Rhode Island, -28 on Jan. 11, 1942 at Wood River Junction

40. Arkansas, -29 on Feb. 13, 1905 at Gravette

39. Virginia, -30 on Jan. 21, 1985 at Mountain Lake Biological Station in Pembroke

38. Oklahoma, -31 on Feb. 10, 2011 at Nowata

36. Tennessee, -32 on Dec. 30, 1917 at Mountain City

36. Connecticut, -32 on Jan. 22, 1961 at Coventry

34. New Jersey, -34 on Jan. 5, 1904 at River Vale

34. North Carolina, -34 on Jan. 21, 1985 at Mt. Mitchell

33. Massachusetts, -35 on Jan. 12, 1981 at Chester

31. Indiana, -36 on Jan. 19, 1994 at New Whiteland

31. Illinois, -36 on Jan 5. 1999 at Congerville

29. West Virginia, -37 on Dec. 30, 1917 at Lewisburg

29. Kentucky, -37 on Jan. 19, 1994 at Shelbyville

28. Ohio, -39 on Feb. 10, 1899 at Milligan

24. Kansas, -40 on Feb. 13 1905 at Lebanon

24. Missouri, -40 on Feb. 13, 1905 at Warsaw

24. Maryland, -40 on Jan. 13, 1912 at Oakland

24. Arizona, -40 on Jan. 7, 1971 at Hawley Lake

23. Pennsylvania, -42 on Jan. 5, 1904 at Smethport

22. California, -45 on Jan. 20, 1937 at Boca

20. Nebraska, -47 on Dec. 22, 1989 at Oshkosh

20. Iowa, -47 on Feb. 3, 1996 at Elkader

19. Washington, -48 on Dec. 30, 1968 at Winthrop and at Mazama

13. Utah, -50 on Jan. 5, 1913 at East Portal

13. Vermont, -50 on Dec. 30, 1933 at Bloomfield

13. Nevada, -50 on Jan. 8, 1937 at San Jacinto

13. New Mexico, -50 on Feb. 1, 1951 at Gavilan

13. Maine, -50 on Jan. 9, 2009 at Big Black River (near Saint Pamphile on the Canada border)

13. New Hampshire, -50 on Jan. 22, 1985 at Mount Washington

12. Michigan, -51 on Feb. 9, 1934 at Vanderbilt

11. New York, -52 on Feb. 18, 1979 at Old Forge

10. Oregon, -54 on Feb. 10, 1933 at Seneca

9. Wisconsin, -55 on Feb. 4, 1996 at Couderay

8. South Dakota, -58 on Feb. 17, 1936 at McIntosh

5. North Dakota, -60 on Feb. 15, 1936 at Parshall

5. Idaho, -60 on Jan. 18, 1943 at Island Park

5. Minnesota, -60 on Feb. 2, 1996 at Tower 2S near Lake Vermilion

4. Colorado, -61 on Feb. 1, 1985 at Maybell

3. Wyoming, -66 on Feb. 9, 1933 at Riverside Ranger station in Yellowstone

2. Montana, -70 on Jan. 20, 1954 at Rogers Pass

1. Alaska, -80 on Jan. 23, 1971 at Prospect Creek

All data gathered by the State Climate Extremes Committee. In case of a tie within a state, most recent data was used.

Editor's note: The temperatures were collected for this story in Jan. 2018. The latest numbers for Jan. 2019 could not be accessed due to the government shutdown.
