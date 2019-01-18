Rapidly plunging temperatures can be expected following this weekend's major winter system across portions of the Central and Eastern U.S.. Strong winds will make those frigid temperatures feel even colder. Be prepared for wet surfaces to "flash freeze". https://t.co/b4uM0MhYmO — NWS (@NWS) January 17, 2019

Huge areas of the country are getting ready for some serious cold.While some areas might see "record lows" for individual days, those temperatures pale in comparison to this list: the coldest temperatures ever recorded in every state.See the coldest 10 in the video above and the full list below, and feel a little warmer by comparison.50.on May 17, 1979 at Mauna Kea Observatory 111 on the Big Island49.on Feb. 13, 1899 at Tallahassee48.on Feb. 13, 1899 at Minden46.on Jan. 27, 1940 at CCC Fire Camp F-16 (near Beatum)46.on Jan. 17, 1893 at Millsboro44.on Jan. 30 1966 at Corinth44.on Jan. 21, 1985 at Caesars Head43.at Seminole on Feb. 8, 193342.on Jan. 30, 1966 at New Market41.on Jan. 11, 1942 at Wood River Junction40.on Feb. 13, 1905 at Gravette39.on Jan. 21, 1985 at Mountain Lake Biological Station in Pembroke38.on Feb. 10, 2011 at Nowata36.on Dec. 30, 1917 at Mountain City36.on Jan. 22, 1961 at Coventry34.on Jan. 5, 1904 at River Vale34.on Jan. 21, 1985 at Mt. Mitchell33.on Jan. 12, 1981 at Chester31.on Jan. 19, 1994 at New Whiteland31.on Jan 5. 1999 at Congerville29.on Dec. 30, 1917 at Lewisburg29.on Jan. 19, 1994 at Shelbyville28.on Feb. 10, 1899 at Milligan24.on Feb. 13 1905 at Lebanon24.on Feb. 13, 1905 at Warsaw24.on Jan. 13, 1912 at Oakland24.on Jan. 7, 1971 at Hawley Lake23.on Jan. 5, 1904 at Smethport22.on Jan. 20, 1937 at Boca20.on Dec. 22, 1989 at Oshkosh20.on Feb. 3, 1996 at Elkader19.on Dec. 30, 1968 at Winthrop and at Mazama13.on Jan. 5, 1913 at East Portal13.on Dec. 30, 1933 at Bloomfield13.on Jan. 8, 1937 at San Jacinto13.on Feb. 1, 1951 at Gavilan13.on Jan. 9, 2009 at Big Black River (near Saint Pamphile on the Canada border)13.on Jan. 22, 1985 at Mount Washington12.on Feb. 9, 1934 at Vanderbilt11.on Feb. 18, 1979 at Old Forge10.on Feb. 10, 1933 at Seneca9.on Feb. 4, 1996 at Couderay8.on Feb. 17, 1936 at McIntosh5.on Feb. 15, 1936 at Parshall5.on Jan. 18, 1943 at Island Park5.on Feb. 2, 1996 at Tower 2S near Lake Vermilion4.on Feb. 1, 1985 at Maybell3.on Feb. 9, 1933 at Riverside Ranger station in Yellowstone2.on Jan. 20, 1954 at Rogers Pass1.on Jan. 23, 1971 at Prospect Creek