Man charged after shooting, standoff with Philadelphia police

Sunday, April 28, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting and standoff with Philadelphia police on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers say they were first called to Episcopal Hospital before 7 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim who had reportedly walked in for treatment.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say they later identified the suspected shooter as 47-year-old Wendell Saunders.

Investigators went to a residence on the 2100 block of East Cambria Street to locate Saunders, but authorities say there was no response when they arrived at the scene.

That's when police declared a barricade situation, according to investigators.

Shortly after noon, police say Saunders exited the property and was taken into custody without incident.

Saunders has since been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, and other related charges.

No further details have been released on this incident.

