Society

West Catholic High School football player dies suddenly before game

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community in shock over sudden death of star football player

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's West Catholic High School community is in shock over the devastating loss of one of their star football players on Tuesday night.

What's also concerning is the mysterious circumstances surrounding his sudden death just minutes before a high school football game in Coatesville, Chester County.

Sixteen-year-old Ivan James Hicks, Jr. was a proud member of the West Catholic High football team.

His father, who spoke with Action News off-camera, says the school was like a second family to him.

"He said, 'I love Coach Wood, he's like the best, I can talk to him about anything when it comes to football, his door is always open.' And it was like a home away from home," said Ivan Hicks, Sr.

The Chester County Coroner's Office confirmed that Ivan died suddenly as he was taking a water break while warming up for a football game against Coatesville High School.



He was rushed to the Brandywine Hospital emergency room where he was later pronounced dead.

His father says this happened just days after he talked with his son about his plans for the future.

"We were talking about this for like the past three or four weeks, and for something like to happen, it just stopped everything. I am at a loss for words at this point," said Hicks Sr.

In a statement, the coroner's office said, "There was no sign of external injury in this tragic, unexpected death."

They add they will look closely at possible cardiac causes.

"God has a plan for all of us. He's in control of everything. It's our job to understand that it's a part of His plan, and Ivan's life is a part of His glory," said Hicks Sr.

In a letter sent to the high school community, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in part, "Please join us in praying for the happy repose of Ivan's soul and that God may hold and comfort his family at this time of intense sorrow and grief."

"I'm not feeling any kind of pain in knowing where he's at right now. My pain is that as a father, I didn't get to spend more time with him," Hicks' father said.

The coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy for Friday to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese is offering grief counselors for those students in need.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocietyhigh school football
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News