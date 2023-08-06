Police identify 4 teenagers who vandalized West Chester Railroad, leaving $16K in damage

Police are making progress in identifying a group of teenagers who vandalized the West Chester Railroad last week.

Surveillance video shows that on July 28, the group of teens climbed onto the train and smashed in the windows.

The public information officer for West Chester's police department says four of the nine suspects were identified as 15-year-old boys.

Five more suspects are still being sought by police.

It will cost approximately $16,000 to repair the damages, officials say.

Community members are already stepping up to help by donating money and supplies to fix the train.

The West Chester Railroad was built in the 1800s and is known for its nostalgic train trips and holiday rides throughout the year.

Charges against the teenagers have yet to be formally filed.

Police have also not identified any of the vandals involved.