West Chester woman sexually assaulted by scam artist posing as contractor: Police

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in West Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted by a scam artist going door-to-door pretending to be a contractor.

Officers were called to a home in the borough around 2:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The victim told police there were three men going door-to-door soliciting home repairs.

One of the men, who the victim said identified himself as "Jimmy," said he was a contractor and began discussing repairs to items such as roofs, brick, and siding.

Police say the man gave the victim a card with the name of a business and phone number that investigators later determined to be fake.

The victim told police that's when the man entered her home and sexually assaulted her.

Police say they called the number on the card and arranged a meeting. Two of the men showed up and were taken into custody.

The suspects were identified as James McDonagh of Ireland and John Delaney of England.

James McDonagh and John Delaney

Investigators say neither McDonagh nor Delaney have a fixed residence in the United States.

McDonagh is the man who identified himself as "Jimmy," police say.

West Chester Police are asking anyone who had contact with the men or who placed any deposits on a home repair to contact West Chester Police Detectives at 610-436-1337.