Sexual assault reported at University of Delaware residence hall

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A sexual assault was reported on the University of Delaware's campus in Newark on Monday.

Authorities say an alert went out to students, notifying them that an assault occurred in a north campus residence hall.

Police have not provided any details on this incident, including what may have led to the assault or if there is any information on a suspect.

It's also unknown whether the suspect in this case is connected to the university.

When Action News reached out to the university, a spokesperson said it is an ongoing investigation and declined to share further details.

"The University of Delaware takes very seriously all allegations of sexual assault and sexual violence. The University of Delaware Police Department is leading an investigation into this reported offense and the University has made all resources available to the victim. We can confirm that there is no active campus safety risk associated with this report," a statement read.

One student who spoke with Action News called learning of the alleged assault "eye-opening."

"I wouldn't have expected that. Before I came here I didn't really understand things like that happen all the time and now that I'm here it's just kind of eye-opening," said Freshman Ellis Jack.

The university alert encouraged students to be vigilant.

"Just always be aware of your surroundings, know who you're with, if you have pepper spray," said Freshman Marlee Lauris. "Just make sure you have a good set of people around you."

"It's definitely scary though because it can happen to anybody," added student Kayla Akins.