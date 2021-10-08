west chester university

West Chester University showcases 150 year legacy through museum exhibit

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

West Chester University showcases 150 year legacy

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- West Chester University's rich 150-year legacy is being highlighted in a unique museum exhibit.

The exhibit is being produced by students and is free and open to the public.

The exhibit traces the university's history back to 1871. WCU 150: History and Heritage exhibition is located on the main floor of Francis Harvey Green Library and is open to the public free of charge.

"We were founded as a normal school which is basically a two year kind of vocational high school that trains high school students to be elementary school teachers, and that was in the post-Civil War period," said Michael Di Giovine, director of museum studies.

One of the biggest highlights on display is Fredrick Douglass' autographed autobiography.

"His being on campus really set the stage for our continued evolution to be a more accepting place," said West Chester University junior Aaron Stoyack.

The university prides itself on being the last place Douglass spoke on his public tour before he passed away.

The exhibit sponsored by the alumni society highlights many pivotal moments in history, from the Vietnam War to the Civil Rights Era, all the way up to the modern day.

Last January, museum studies students began gathering all the artifacts.

"I learned a lot about what makes a school, a school, and what kind of history and heritage informs the present. And how we can learn from the past to become a better university," Stoyack said.

Inside the exhibit is a modern-day time capsule which they hope visitors will contribute to. The university plans to open it in 50 years at their 200th celebration.

Students say the exhibit speaks to understanding the past and making the future better.

"I think for the next 150 years, it's important that we take what we learned and experience on campus and change the world," added Stoyack.

The exhibition is open to the public Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon; and Thursday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The university says private appointments and special student-curator-led tours can also be arranged.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest chester boroughwest chester universityhistorycollegeeventsculture
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEST CHESTER UNIVERSITY
Professors turn passion for sustainability into free play
WCU students cook up recipes with developmentally disabled young adults
West Chester U. program aims to help Black male students succeed
West Chester businesses bracing for spring with no students
TOP STORIES
Chestnut Hill math teacher charged with child porn offenses
Shooting leaves 13-year-old dead, prompts school lockdown
Court orders box removed from Columbus statue; city appealing decision
Police: Man shot 10 times, killed in Kensington
Surveillance video captures Cheltenham robbery, stabbing
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise among vaccinated in Pa.
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Show More
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Stolen birds returned to New Jersey pet store
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
More TOP STORIES News