West Chester University cheerleading squad wins 2024 national championship

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- West Chester University's cheerleading squad had a big win after the Golden Rams won the National Championship in the Open All-Girl Game Day competition at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Championships.

The competition was held in Florida earlier this month.

The cheerleaders' score stood as the highest of all of the Game Day divisions for the day, including co-ed squads from Division I schools.

West Chester University in located in Chester County, Pennsylvania.