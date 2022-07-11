West Chester University student tests positive for monkeypox

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A student at West Chester University has tested positive for monkeypox.
The student, who is a commuter student and does not live on campus, is currently isolating and is said to be doing well.
University officials say there are no close contacts in Chester County.
There have been no other reports of monkeypox to the university.
Symptoms can include fever, headache; muscle aches and a rash.
Monkeypox is spread through close and direct contact with an infected person.
West Chester University released this statement to Action New:
"West Chester University health officials received confirmation this past weekend that a commuter student has tested positive for monkeypox. The student is currently isolating and doing well. According to the investigative efforts of the lead health department on the case, the University has been told that there are no close contacts in Chester County. There have been no other reports to the University and, according to the CDC and PA Department of Health, the risk of contracting monkeypox remains extremely low."
