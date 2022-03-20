crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Efrain Sanchez?

By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Crime Fighters: Who killed Efrain Sanchez?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in West Kensington took the life of a father of six. Now his father is urging anyone with information to share it.

Alfredo Sanchez is making a plea to find his son's killer.

"Please, if you know anything about my son Efrain Sanchez also known as Cholo's murder, please contact or call the tip line," he said.

At 7:43 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, police were called to the 2800 block of North Orkney Street in Philadelphia's West Kensington section for reports of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Efrain Miguel Sanchez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

A 52-year-old had also been shot but survived.

"I just don't know why this happened to him. It was senseless the way they did it and right next to his house," he said.

Sanchez added he doesn't know the other man that was injured.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"We need to stop this violence. Please come forward. You know we just want answers," Sanchez said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)crime fightersdouble shootingman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Andrew Stengel?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Joseph Toms?
Crime Fighters: Who killed James Walke III?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Rickie Morgan?
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Back To The 50s Sunday
Officials: Missing man's remains found in Darby Creek in Ridley Twp.
Flyers fans react to Claude Giroux trade
Double shooting leaves 1 dead outside Berks Co. shopping center
DE officials investigate police-involved shooting that left 1 man dead
2 teen girls wounded in Temple campus shooting; victims not students
Philadelphia museums partner to donate proceeds for Ukraine aid
Show More
Officials issue shelter-in-place order after brush fire in NJ
Hundreds of dirt bikes, ATVs swarm Philadelphia streets
1 dead after crash on Ben Franklin Bridge ramp to I-95
4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
Man, woman shot at party near Temple University's campus
More TOP STORIES News