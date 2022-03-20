Crime Fighters: Who killed Efrain Sanchez?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in West Kensington took the life of a father of six. Now his father is urging anyone with information to share it.Alfredo Sanchez is making a plea to find his son's killer."Please, if you know anything about my son Efrain Sanchez also known as Cholo's murder, please contact or call the tip line," he said.At 7:43 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, police were called to the 2800 block of North Orkney Street in Philadelphia's West Kensington section for reports of a person with a gun.When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Efrain Miguel Sanchez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.A 52-year-old had also been shot but survived."I just don't know why this happened to him. It was senseless the way they did it and right next to his house," he said.Sanchez added he doesn't know the other man that was injured.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."We need to stop this violence. Please come forward. You know we just want answers," Sanchez said.