crash

Driver crashes into utility pole, car lands in front yard in West Mount Airy

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and landed in the nearby yard.
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver crashes into utility pole, car lands in Philly front yard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver took down a utility pole before coming to a rest in a home's front yard during a crash in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

It happened on the 6600 block of Lincoln Drive.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and landed in the nearby yard.

The driver was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Authorities are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.

The crash brought down wires. Crews closed the road to traffic as they cleared the area.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphialincoln drivecrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Cars collide on railroad tracks in South Jersey
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Delco man lucky to be alive after hit-and-run outside home
Driver, aide injured in South Jersey bus crash
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory
Video: Customer, 73, chases Macy's grab-and-run suspects through mall
Jacksonville Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as head coach
Contractor allegedly took $75K from homeowners but never did the work
Pedestrian struck and killed in Upper Chichester Township
Blank vaccine cards, N95 masks stolen from Philly hospital: Police
Stabbing victim found dead in Southwest Philadelphia
Show More
Driver accused of intentionally hitting father arrested for murder
More than 100 flights canceled in Philly as winter storm slams Midwest
Eagles launch new program aimed to empower female athletes
NJ woman's mobile bridal boutique hits the road
The sky's the limit for Delco star swimmer Alexandra Pastris
More TOP STORIES News