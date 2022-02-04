Driver crashes into utility pole, car lands in front yard in West Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver took down a utility pole before coming to a rest in a home's front yard during a crash in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.It happened on the 6600 block of Lincoln Drive.Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and landed in the nearby yard.The driver was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.Authorities are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.The crash brought down wires. Crews closed the road to traffic as they cleared the area.