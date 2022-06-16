west nile virus

Officials urge caution amid first West Nile virus case reported in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People in Philadelphia and Montgomery County are being reminded to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

That's because the Philadelphia Department of Health has identified the first pool of mosquitoes to test positive for the West Nile virus in 2022.

Efforts are underway to control these populations, but residents are being asked to help as well.

People should remove items that can hold pools of water from their properties and wear insect repellent when going outside.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has announced that the virus has only been found in Philadelphia and Montgomery County counties thus far.

Philadelphia Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson says while the city has made its annual effort to control mosquitoes, they also need the public's help.

"We all have a role in preventing the spread of West Nile virus," said Raval-Nelson. "Keeping mosquitoes at bay is the best way to ensure that you don't get bitten, and you don't get West Nile."

Officials say one in 150 people infected will develop severe reactions that can lead to death.

Residents are encouraged to report any problems by contacting the health department at 215-685-9000.

