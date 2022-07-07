Man shot and killed while driving in West Oak Lane, crashes into parked cars

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man shot and killed while driving in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia crashed into several parked cars before ending up on a front lawn, police say.Officers responded to 911 calls about a shooting on the 7400 block of Gilbert Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.First responders found the 46-year-old man slumped behind the driver seat of a GMC Denali.Police say the driver was in the vehicle by himself. He was pronounced dead on the scene.His identity is not yet known, but police say his vehicle is registered outside of the city.According to authorities, at least five shots were fired further south on the block near Washington Lane.Witnesses say the shooter walked up to the driver's side door of the Denali and fired multiple times.The suspect was last seen going south on Gilbert toward Washington Lane.After being shot, police say the victim managed to drive another block before crashing."After being shot, the victim drove the vehicle northbound a full block, crashed into three parked unattended vehicles, and came to a rest on a front lawn," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.A stray bullet pierced the front door of a nearby home and lodged in the living room, just feet away from where a woman was located in her kitchen.Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area.