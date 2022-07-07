fatal shooting

Man shot and killed while driving in West Oak Lane, crashes into parked cars

Police say the driver was in the vehicle by himself. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver shot and killed in West Oak Lane, crashes into parked cars

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man shot and killed while driving in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia crashed into several parked cars before ending up on a front lawn, police say.

Officers responded to 911 calls about a shooting on the 7400 block of Gilbert Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders found the 46-year-old man slumped behind the driver seat of a GMC Denali.

Police say the driver was in the vehicle by himself. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity is not yet known, but police say his vehicle is registered outside of the city.

According to authorities, at least five shots were fired further south on the block near Washington Lane.

Witnesses say the shooter walked up to the driver's side door of the Denali and fired multiple times.

The suspect was last seen going south on Gilbert toward Washington Lane.

After being shot, police say the victim managed to drive another block before crashing.

"After being shot, the victim drove the vehicle northbound a full block, crashed into three parked unattended vehicles, and came to a rest on a front lawn," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A stray bullet pierced the front door of a nearby home and lodged in the living room, just feet away from where a woman was located in her kitchen.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicidecrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man arrested in deadly shooting of innocent bystander at Philly bar
Police investigate deadly shooting behind LA Fitness in NE Philly
1 dead, 1 injured in Germantown double shooting
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in deadly shooting of innocent bystander at Philly bar
Woman raped in Center City office building; suspect sought
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to resign
Meet the Philly woman who will make history for Flyers at NHL Draft
Homeowners worried after reports of multiple car breaks-ins
Bullets that injured officers on July 4 came from same weapon: Police
Operation North Star nabs most dangerous criminals in Philly region
Show More
Many say they are not concerned with COVID as summer kicks off
Officers across southeastern Pa. to target aggressive drivers
What could happen when you agree to an arbitration clause
Phoenixville prepares for 23rd 'BlobFest'
AMC offering $5 Discount Tuesdays through the end of October
More TOP STORIES News