16-year-old shot in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Friday.

It happened around 4:21 p.m. on the 6500 block of North 18th Street.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot. He was taken to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.
