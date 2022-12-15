Woman sitting inside West Philly bar shot after gunman opens fire

Police say the victim was not the intended target.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a woman was shot while enjoying a night out at a West Philadelphia bar.

It happened at the 54th Street Lounge on the 5300 block of Wyalusing Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the 63-year-old woman was sitting at the bar when someone opened the door and fired three shots inside.

The woman was hit in the leg. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say there was a fight and gunfire an hour before at the same place, and they believe this shooting stemmed from that incident.

No arrests have been made.

