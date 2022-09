Police said the football game between West Philadelphia High and Lincoln High had ended when someone fired a gun.

Chopper 6 flies over West Philadelphia High School. Five shell casings were found, but it did not appear that anyone was hit by the gunfire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say shots were fired after a high school football game on Friday night in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at 48th and Spruce streets.

Police said the football game between West Philadelphia High School and Lincoln High School had ended when someone fired a gun outside the field.

Five shell casings were found, but it did not appear that anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Police are continuing to investigate.