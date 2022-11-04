3 men killed in 2 shootings in West Philadelphia

A man was found shot to death half a block from his home. Two other victims were located inside a car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men were killed in two shootings less than an hour apart in West Philadelphia, police say.

Police were called to the 200 block of South Saint Bernard Street just after midnight Friday for the report of gunshots.

Arriving officers found two males inside a vehicle with its engine running.

One male was in the driver's seat, the other was in the front passenger seat.

Police say both were unresponsive and had been shot in the head.

Medics pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle had been struck by gunfire multiple times as there were bullet holes in the driver side window.

Two spent shell casings were found outside the vehicle and more were found inside.

Police say it appears someone fired shots into the vehicle and the victims may have returned fire.

One of the victims, the man sitting in the passenger seat, had a semi-automatic handgun on him between his legs which was recovered by police.

Both victims are considered John Does at the moment as their identities remain unknown.

Police will be looking at several private surveillance cameras in the neighborhood to help catch the shooter or shooters.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of South 58th Street for the report of a shooting victim lying on the street.

Police found a 28-year-old male suffering from three gunshot wounds to his thigh, hip and wrist.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police at South 58th Street followed a trail of blood to the 700 block of South Cecil Street where they found two spent shell casings.

Police say it appears that the victim was shot on Cecil Street and then ran or walked to 58th Street where he collapsed.

The victim's identity has not been released, but police say his last known address was just a half mile from where he was killed.

Cameras were found nearby and police hope they lead to an arrest.