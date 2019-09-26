West Philadelphia man charged with murder in hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Philadelphia man is charged with murdering a woman with his car on Saturday morning, authorities said.Police said Joshua Eliott, 25, was arguing with 45-year-old Rhonda Bagby in a driveway in the 5200 block of Pennsgrove Street on September 21.At some point, the dispute turned violent and Eliott allegedly backed over Bagby in his SUV. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she later died.Elliot fled the scene, but was arrested on Wednesday, police said.He is now charged with murder, robbery, homicide by vehicle and other related charges.