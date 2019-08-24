Driver says his car was involved in North Philadelphia hit-and-run

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a driver called the police to report the accident and he confirmed that his car was involved in the crash early Saturday morning.

After taking the report an officer notified AID headquarters about the vehicle, and they responded to a location and the vehicle was taken for evidence.

At this time, there are no charges.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Broad Street near Somerset in North Philadelphia.

A man in his 50's was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after the accident.

Surveillance video from the local businesses captured the scene that may be considered graphic to some.

In the video, we see the man walking across Somerset onto Broad when he gets struck.

The impact is quick and traffic continues passing by after the impact.

Almost immediately, Philadelphia police and paramedics arrived on the scene and began trying to assist the man and direct traffic.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Police say at the time the man was transported, he was in critical condition with blunt force trauma to his body.

The identity of the victim has not been released.
