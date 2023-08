The crash landed one car on top of another.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash involving one of their own in West Philadelphia.

The crash landed one car on top of another.

The Action Cam was on the scene at 40th and Lancaster Avenue just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Four vehicles, including the trooper's, were involved.

The trooper is said to be okay, and no word on any other injuries.

We are working to get the details on how this happened.