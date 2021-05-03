sexual assault

Teen wanted for sexually assaulting woman over 3-hour period in West Philly: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a teenager who's accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment several times over a three-hour period last month.

It happened on April 21 around 2:30 a.m. inside a home on the 400 block of South 45th Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say a woman woke up to find the suspect, who police believe to be roughly 16 years old, armed with a knife inside her home.

The teen then sexually assaulted her several times before fleeing through a basement window.



Pastor Pamela Williams is calling on everyone to reach out to the city's youth.

"Times have changed and it appears that no neighborhood is safe. We have to take a different approach to our young people our teenagers," said Williams.

The alleged crime also has neighbors living near the scene keeping the victim in their thoughts and prayers.

"My thoughts go out to the woman," said Lauren White of West Philadelphia.

"It's very saddening for both parties. One, it happened to the woman and two, what's going on with a teen that he has to do something like this?" said Alycia Brown of West Philadelphia.

Police describe the suspect as weighing 150 to 160 pounds, standing 5'9"-5'10', with a thin muscular build, brown eyes and possibly wearing green contact lenses, braids in his hair that come down to his eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white tank top, gray sweatpants with black zippers and black sneakers. Police also say the suspect may have dyed his hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

