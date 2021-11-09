shooting

16-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured in West Philadelphia shooting

Police were investigating a traffic crash when they heard multiple gunshots in the area of Belmont and Westminster avenues.
16-year-old killed in West Philly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a West Philadelphia shooting on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were investigating a traffic crash when they heard multiple gunshots in the area of Belmont and Westminster avenues at about 3:40 p.m.

The 16-year-old, who has been identified as Bahsil Garrison, was found in the 900 block of Belmont Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police took Garrison to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

