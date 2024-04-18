2 teens injured, bullets miss woman in home after more than 40 shots fired in West Philadelphia

2 teens injured, bullets miss woman in home after more than 40 shots fired in West Philadelphia

2 teens injured, bullets miss woman in home after more than 40 shots fired in West Philadelphia

2 teens injured, bullets miss woman in home after more than 40 shots fired in West Philadelphia

2 teens injured, bullets miss woman in home after more than 40 shots fired in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens were wounded and bullets just missed a homeowner after gunmen fired off more than 40 shots on a West Philadelphia street.

It happened on the 100 block of North Redfield Street, just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday

Police say a 17-year-old boy flagged down an officer, saying he had been shot in the shoulder. He is in stable condition.

Officers also found another 17-year-old boy shot in the chest. He is in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small says one of the shooters had a rifle.

A stray bullet went through a woman's bedroom window while she was sleeping. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from inside the home.

Police are searching for the suspected shooters.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker