PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials announced an arrest after a double shooting left two men wounded in West Philadelphia Tuesday.The incident happened right at noon time at 54th and Media streets.Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, head and back.A 26-year-old man was also shot once in the left shoulder.They were both taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and are expected to survive.Officials say the 26-year-old was held at the hospital by police awaiting charges.