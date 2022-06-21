Philadelphia pool season begins as some locations open on rolling schedule

The location represents $4 million of investments to improve and expand facilities at the site after failed plumbing at the pool center.
The block party will go from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
City officials said the Rebuild project serves as a model for the rest of the country in that major improvements are paid for by the Philadelphia Beverage Tax.
"What I hope comes from this is that they follow our lead on things like the beverage tax and Rebuild to take back to their own cities and opportunities to raise revenue and to fix up their parks, recreation centers, libraries," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
The city is working with a pool staff of 500 employees, but it's still dealing with the national lifeguard shortage and is now offering higher pay of $16 per hour as well as free lifeguard training.
"We have more pools per capita than any city in the country. We have a massive number of pools here in Philadelphia," said Park & Rec Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. "We're looking at pools in high need neighborhoods, both high crime areas. High poverty. Again, although we can't open every pool, what we look at is to try to be sure if we are closing a pool, that there's another pool in less than a mile."
Officials said pool schedules may be adjusted as needed due to the lifeguard shortage.
The City of Philadelphia says it will open 50 pools this summer.
The number represents 80% of the 63 operating outdoor pools available for use, the city's Parks and Recreation Department said Friday.
The pools will open on a rolling basis beginning Tuesday.
Twenty-six public pools are scheduled to open by July 4. The 24 remaining pools will open on a rolling basis between July 4 - 15.
The city released the following pool opening schedule:
Tuesday, June 21
Fishtown Recreation Center
Mill Creek Playground
Samuel Recreation Center
Wednesday, June 22
Barry Playground
Lawncrest Recreation Center
Penrose Playground
Thursday, June 23
Kelly Pool
Vogt Recreation Center
Pleasant Playground
Friday, June 24
Murphy Recreation Center
Mitchell Playground
Simpson Recreation Center
Monday, June 27
Bridesburg Recreation Center
Athletic Recreation Center
Ford Recreation Center
Tuesday, June 28
Awbury Playground
Jacobs Playground
Wednesday, June 29
Jardel Recreation Center
Marian Anderson Recreation Center
Max Myers Playground
Thursday, June 30
Hancock Playground
Kendrick Recreation Center
Friday, July 1
Fox Chase Recreation Center
Saturday, July 2
American Legion Playground
Cione Playground
Mander Playground
Week of July 4
Hillside Recreation Center
Christy Recreation Center
J Finnegan Playground
Northern Liberties Recreation Center
Cherashore Playground
CB Moore Recreation Center
McVeigh Recreation Center
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
Lackman Playground
Stinger Square
O'Connor Pool
Sacks Playground
39th & Olive Playground
Lonnie Young Recreation Center
Houseman Playground
Feltonville Recreation Center
Shepard Recreation Center
Piccoli Playground
Francisville Recreation Center
Scanlon Recreation Center
Week of July 11
Hunting Park Recreation Center
Waterloo Playground
Tustin Recreation Center
FJ Myers Recreation Center
The city says the 2022 pool schedule was "developed based on equity and to maximize residents' access to pools in every part of the city. Pools were selected to open based on available staffing, geography, past pool usage data, and neighborhood need. Pool schedules will vary based on available staffing. In neighborhoods with multiple pools, the largest, or most visited pool may open, or nearby pools may operate on a split schedule to maximize community access. All pools will offer free swim lessons."
Lifeguard Shortage
Around a third to nearly half the nation's more than 300,000 pools will likely be affected as the summer begins, according to an estimate from Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety of the American Lifeguard Association.
"We definitely have a shortage," Fisher said. "The worst I've ever seen."
Dwindling interest in lifeguarding is not a new problem, according to some experts, but was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, when many pools and training sessions were shuttered and many of the young applicants who would normally apply are now choosing retail or restaurant jobs that offer higher pay. Having unmanned pools can be dangerous or even deadly, Fisher said.
To combat the shortage this year, cities across the country have upped their pay, waived training fees and are offering extra cash to bring more applicants through the door. The city of Philadelphia has raised the starting pay to $16/hour and paid the Red Cross certification fee for 16 to 24-year-old applicants.
Other efforts to recruit lifeguards by the Parks and Recreation Department included distributing more than 10,000 flyers across the city and creating a TikTok account.
The CNN-Wire contributed to this post.