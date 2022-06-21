Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed woman in Germantown

hit and run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in the city's Germantown section Monday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. when the 21-year-old woman was trying to cross Germantown Avenue near West Coulter Street.

Witnesses told police that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before striking the victim.

"She was hit with such force that her body was launched into the air about 12 feet...and then her body continued to travel 50 feet south where it landed on the sidewalk," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman reportedly lives several blocks away from where she was struck.

Police say the striking vehicle, possibly a dark gray Tesla sedan, fled the scene after the crash.

Small says the wanted vehicle has heavy damage to the front windshield and passenger's side of the car.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

