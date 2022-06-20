beer

Workers at 3 major beer distributors in Philadelphia area on strike; call for better wages, hours

The strike impacts Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Chester counties.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Workers at 3 major beer distributors in Philadelphia area on strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Workers at three large beer distributors across the Delaware Valley are on strike, demanding better wages and hours for their workers.

Teamsters Local 830 - which represents thousands of drivers, warehouse/production workers and sales/marketing personnel in the regional beverage industry - went on strike Sunday against the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association, which includes Penn Beer Sales and Service, Origlio Beverages and Muller, Inc.

If the strike continues for more than a week, experts say consumers will likely see an impact on the big American national brands.

The three companies distribute popular beers including Miller products, Coors, Budweiser, and White Claw.

The union called the last offer insulting. They say they want higher wages and better benefits for workers.

"Compensation is always an issue, but what's particularly problematic is the beverage companies' proposed hours of work for our members - 12 hour shifts for five or six consecutive days. That's excessive," Teamsters Local 830 said in a statement.

The strike impacts Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Chester counties.

People who work at beer stores say they understand why the workers are striking, but are worried about their business.

"Everyone has to make a living these days and with everything going up, it's hard. It's hard for everyone, and you know this company being a main artery right here on Grant (Avenue) and Academy (Road), I just hope we don't lose any business," said Natalia Neuls, who works at Beer Box.

The Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association has not commented on the strike yet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsstrikebeerlabor unionsalcohol
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEER
Now you can drink your beer and eat it too
Florida restaurant is big on comfort food, including the Cheesy Todd
Taste the best beer in the country at this hometown brewery
How the war in Ukraine could impact beer prices
TOP STORIES
'Essentially ruled out natural causes': Forest fire spreads in NJ
Attorney from the Philippines killed in Philly while in Uber with mom
Stranger who moved into Chicago home explains why she refuses to leave
Police didn't try to open Uvalde classroom doors during attack: Source
COVID vaccine rollout begins for young children, babies
Pa. man convicted in 2013 kidnap, slaying after bones found in yard
Watch June 19 Inside Story | Sen. Coons on gun reform, inflation
Show More
Visions celebrates 2022 Pride, hosted by Adam Joseph
ATF joins investigation into collapse that killed Philly firefighter
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
Juneteenth: No trash pickup in Philly | See what's open and closed
Recession 'is not inevitable,' US Treasury Secretary says
More TOP STORIES News