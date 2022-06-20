Mother wants answers after Filipino lawyer killed in Philadelphia: 'It's so painful losing a child'

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near 38th and Spruce streets. Officials say John Albert Laylo, 35, and his mother, Leah Laylo, were in an Uber on the way to Philadelphia International Airport. The pair had been in the city visiting family since June 9.
Leah Laylo soon found herself under a hail of bullets.
"I just heard the window on my right side shatter, and when I looked at my son, John, he was bleeding," she said.
Police say the gunman, who investigators believe was in a black vehicle, came up from behind and fired several rounds into the car. The gunman then pulled up on the driver's side of the car and fired additional gunshots.
John was shot in the head and died from his injuries Sunday. His mother was injured by glass fragments.
The 35-year-old victim is described as a well-respected attorney in the Philippine capital of Manila. But his mother remembers him as a smart, kind young man, who had a heart for helping people.
Leah also says there is no way of describing the pain of planning the arrangements to have your son flown back home just to bury his remains.
"I have to be strong. I have a heart condition, and it's so painful losing a child," she said.
Meanwhile, Action News also spoke with Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato who says his government wants answers.
"We hope that we would be able to meet with the police commissioner or the mayor so we could discuss this specific case because our government really places a lot of importance on this one," said Cato, who is based in New York.
"I want justice, not just for my son, but for all those innocent people who died because of the shootings here. You see, we don't deserve this kind of treatment," added Leah.
It wasn't clear if the Uber driver was injured.
No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.