Health & Fitness

Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers

Dry and secondary drowning are potentially tragic medical emergencies that can occur even after a swimmer has left the water.

While symptoms of dry drowning typically occur right after a water incident, secondary drowning symptoms can appear hours after a near-drowning experience.

If your child has recently had a near-drowning experience or inhaled a large amount of water, doctors suggest watching them for the following signs:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Coughing
  • Sleepiness or a drop in energy level
  • Irritability
  • Chest pain
  • Vomiting


Be attentive to changes in behavior, which in some cases may appear as if the child is tired from a long day of swimming.

MORE SUMMER SAFETY: What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths & keep kids safe this summer
EMBED More News Videos

During the summertime, the temperature inside a car can skyrocket to 125 degrees in a matter of minutes, and most of the increase occurs in the first 10 minutes. Follow these tips to help prevent hot car deaths and keep kids safe this summer.

Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetydrowningsummerpool
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths this summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf anticipates Philly area to be in yellow phase on June 5
Limit on NJ outdoor gatherings raised to 25 people
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philly nurse with $10K
AAA anticipating record-low of Memorial Day travelers this weekend
Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty to college bribes scheme
'I wanted to give up': Woman recounts bout with COVID-19
Show More
Delco man targeted over 100 boys on gaming site: DA
Longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
9-year-old with autism at center of Amber Alert found dead
AccuWeather: Showers Today, Gradual Improvement Over The Weekend
More TOP STORIES News