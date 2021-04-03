Costco, Target and dozens of others will be closed for Easter, giving frontline workers the holiday off

Target, Sam's Club, Costco, and Macy's are among dozens of stores that will be closed.
But in case you need to run an errand, many stores will remain open. Trader Joe's, CVS, and Starbucks are among many other stores that will be open on Easter Sunday.
List of stores closed on Easter Sunday 2021
Source: List from retailmenot.com
-- Ace Hardware
-- Aéropostale
-- Apple
-- Banana Republic
-- Barnes & Noble
-- Best Buy
-- Bloomingdale's
-- Bob's Discount Furniture
-- Burlington
-- The Container Store
-- Costco
-- Crate & Barrel
-- Dick's Sporting Goods
-- DSW
-- H&M
-- Hobby Lobby
-- HomeGoods
-- JCPenny
-- Kohl's
-- Lowe's
-- Macy's
-- Marshalls
-- Michael's
-- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
-- Office Depot
-- Pier 1
-- Pottery Barn
-- Target
-- T.J. Maxx
-- Sam's Club
-- Staples
-- Supercuts