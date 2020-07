Co-owner Salim Wheldon in front of Whimsicle mural.

Whimsicle Gourmet Fruit Pops are clear popsicles made with real, organic fruit that you can see inside.The Kensington-based company is the brainchild of co-owners Salim Weldon and Tonae Simon, who created the product so their children could have a healthy option for frozen treats.The family-run company has expanded over eight years, with fashion and art projects, and partnering with companies large and small, but they can still bring their freezercart to your special occasion, or deliver to your doorstep here in Philly.484-769-5548