Suspect van caught on camera after fatal hit-and-run in NJ; driver sought by police

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey are searching for the van and driver connected to a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday.

Officers from Monroe Township say the incident took place just after 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 322 (Black Horse Pike) near Corkery Lane.

According to police, a white Ford van was traveling west on the Black Horse Pike when it struck a man who was trying to cross the roadway.

Suspect van connected to fatal hit-and-run (Photo provided by NJ police)

The front right side of the van hit the pedestrian.

Police say the van left the scene without stopping while continuing west down the Black Horse Pike.

The 45-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the victim's identity but said he was from Williamstown, New Jersey.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Monroe Township police at 856-728-9800 ext. 238 or ext. 583.