NJ Transit bus crashes into disabled bus on White Horse Pike, 5 injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11176252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two New Jersey Transit buses crashed on the White Horse Pike in Winslow Township, New Jersey.

Bus Route 554 is on detour due to local police activity on Whitehorse Pike between Spring Garden Rd and Old Forks Rd. — South Jersey Buses (@NJTRANSIT_SBUS) October 28, 2021

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Five people were injured after a New Jersey Transit bus crashed into another bus in Winslow Township, Camden County.It happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block of the White Horse Pike (Route 30) near Central Avenue.Winslow Township police say a disabled NJ Transit bus was parked on the roadway, with no one on board.Another NJ Transit bus, a 554 line, was traveling eastbound and struck the rear of the parked bus.There were five people on the 554 line bus, four passengers and the driver.Chopper 6 over the scene showed at least one person being carried away from the crash site on a stretcher.First responders called in a medical helicopter.The female bus driver had to be rescued from the crash site. Police say she was flown to an area hospital for her injuries.One passenger was taken by ambulance to a hospital for minor injuries.The other three passengers suffered minor injuries and did not want treatment, police say.