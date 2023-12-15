WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania grocery prices increased more than anywhere else in US: report

Friday, December 15, 2023 5:23PM
Philadelphia and Pennsylvania grocery prices rank worse than anywhere else in US: report
The state of Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia ranked the worst in the nation for grocery price hikes this year, according to a report.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've been wondering why grocery prices are so high, that's because the Keystone State, as well as the city of Philadelphia, saw the largest increase in grocery prices of anywhere else in the U.S. this year, according to a new report.

Consumer Affairs found prices in the commonwealth rose 8.2%.

Vermont and Maryland tied for second.

Colorado was the lowest at 2.9%

Philadelphia came in the highest among all U.S. cities at 7.4%

The report shows the rise in prices of grains, beans and pasta drove the inflation spike for Pennsylvania.

