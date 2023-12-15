Philadelphia and Pennsylvania grocery prices increased more than anywhere else in US: report

The report shows the rise in prices of grains, beans and pasta drove the inflation spike for Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've been wondering why grocery prices are so high, that's because the Keystone State, as well as the city of Philadelphia, saw the largest increase in grocery prices of anywhere else in the U.S. this year, according to a new report.

Consumer Affairs found prices in the commonwealth rose 8.2%.

Vermont and Maryland tied for second.

Colorado was the lowest at 2.9%

Philadelphia came in the highest among all U.S. cities at 7.4%

The report shows the rise in prices of grains, beans and pasta drove the inflation spike for Pennsylvania.