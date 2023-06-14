Widow's Peak Distilling has family focus at spirited spot for handcrafted libations

Widow's Peak Distilling Company is a place to get handcrafted cocktails with a tasting room that's a must-try.

AMBLER, Pa. (WPVI) -- In the heart of Ambler, Widow's Peak Distilling Company is a place to get drinks before or after dinner.

The spot was founded by brothers Michael and Mark Ilg.

Mark oversees the distilling, and Michael runs the business side of things, and the brothers say almost everyone who helped get the spot up and running are family members.

The tasting room makes craft cocktails that are designed to showcase the spirits they make - vodka, gin, and whiskey - and they also serve charcuterie boards, from savory to sweet.

Widows Peak Distilling Company | Facebook | Instagram

10 E. Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002

267-209-0551