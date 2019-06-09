Wild crash injures 4 in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are injured following a wild crash in West Philadelphia early Sunday.It happened around 1 a.m. in the 5700 block of Spruce Street.Police said a Crown Victoria collided with a pickup truck; the Crown Victoria ended up on the sidewalk and the pickup came to rest against a wall in front of a home.A man and a woman in the pickup, and a man and woman in the Crown Vic were all taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.Their conditions are unknown at this time.It's not known what caused the crash.