Wild crash injures 4 in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are injured following a wild crash in West Philadelphia early Sunday.
It happened around 1 a.m. in the 5700 block of Spruce Street.
Police said a Crown Victoria collided with a pickup truck; the Crown Victoria ended up on the sidewalk and the pickup came to rest against a wall in front of a home.
A man and a woman in the pickup, and a man and woman in the Crown Vic were all taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
It's not known what caused the crash.
