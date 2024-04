Wildfire burning in Wharton State Forest between Camden and Burlington counties in New Jersey

WATERFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are on the scene of a wildfire burning in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest.

It started Wednesday morning and is burning in Waterford Township, Camden County and Shamong Twp., Burlington County.

Chopper video showed a large plume of smoke rising up from the forest.

Chopper 6 video of wildfire in Wharton State Forest on April 24, 2024

The fire is 100 acres in size and is 0% contained.

Jackson Road is closed in the area from Tremont Avenue to Atsion Road.