travel

Rick's Road Trip: Wildwood, NJ preparing for a busy summer

All is quiet at Morey's Piers, but that will all change when the rides and boardwalk booths open on Friday, April 29.
By and Caroline Hayden
EMBED <>More Videos

Rick's Road Trip: Wildwood, NJ preparing for a busy summer

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rick's Road Trip wouldn't be complete without a visit to Wildwood along the Jersey Shore.

For now, all is quiet at Morey's Piers, however, that will all change when the rides and boardwalk booths open on Friday, April 29.

Workers from as far away as Holland are inspecting rides. The sound of chainsaws, hammers, and drills can be heard as finishing touches are wrapping up on the piers and boardwalk.

Meanwhile, managers are busy trying to hire those seasonal workers who are a necessity in shore towns like this. Morey's Piers needs 1,500 employees to ensure a smooth summer.

Never fear, the spring breakers are at the shore too, taking full advantage of the lack of crowds. They're happy to escape on a vacation.

SEE ALSO: Rick's Road Trips: There's a unique attraction drawing a lot of attention in West Cape May
EMBED More News Videos

Campers get to go on scavenger hunts and attend tie-dye classes. And don't forget the nature walks and, of course, feeding the farm animals.



The arcade is already open, and a popular place to be.

"The beach is free. The hotels are nice. Everybody's just friendly. Yesterday we were by ourselves," said Lisa Skorewics from Duchess County, N.Y.

She brought her family to Wildwood for a visit.

"I'm off from school and I just get to have fun with my family and friends. I am absolutely having a good time," said Skorewcs' young niece Kylessa Coddington.

Before Morey's officially opens in about two weeks, there's still a lot to do: from improving parts of the boardwalk to prepping the big Ferris wheel.

Amusement park officials say this summer should hopefully be quite a ride.

"It's very nice to be looking at Covid-19 hopefully in the rearview mirror. There's some learnings from it. There's some improvements from it, but ultimately it feels like a much more normal summer. We're happy to be back to that and to be looking forward to a great season," said Denise Beckson, vice president of human resources for Morey's Piers.

SEE ALSO: Rick's Road Trip: Rehoboth Beach seeing surge of visitors earlier than normal
EMBED More News Videos

Hotel and rental bookings are already up, and restaurants and shops are desperately trying to hire more people for the summer crush.



Most restaurants and eateries have yet to reopen, but those that are, have been cashing in on the spring break crowd, hoping it's just a taste of what the summer will bring.

"As soon as the weather breaks like today, a beautiful day, people are coming out. It's really nice. That's a good thing, that's a great thing," said Tony Franconi, owner of Franconi's Pizza.

Hopes are high for the summer season and weather like this will surely bring a boost this spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelwildwoodvacationtravelnew jersey newsfamilyfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Georgia airport reclaims its title as the world's busiest
Florida restaurant is big on comfort food, including the Cheesy Todd
Coatesville native, entrepreneur to travel into space
This stunning Blossom Trail in California is a must-see
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in NYC shooting rented U-Haul in Philly: Officials
Unique attraction drawing a lot of attention in South Jersey
VP Kamala Harris goes 1-on-1 with Action News
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Person of interest identified
Philly residents share mixed reactions amid mask mandate reinstatement
Philly housing market still hot, more inventory expected soon
Show More
Woman wanted after officer injured during Radnor Twp. traffic stop
Jury deliberations set to begin in trial of councilman, wife
Student-athletes honored with "Parade of Champions" in Camden, NJ
AccuWeather: June-like Next Two Days
Officials: Philly driver slams into unmarked police car, SUV
More TOP STORIES News