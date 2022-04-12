Rick's Road Trips: There's a unique attraction drawing a lot of attention in West Cape May

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rick's Road Trip continues with a drive down to the Jersey Shore.Typically filled with fun in the sun, lounging at the beach, and strolling the boardwalk -- there's a unique attraction drawing a lot of attention in West Cape May.Beach Plum Farm is a working farm, providing produce and meats to restaurants in town. They have a market that often features outdoor dinners during the summer. For spring break, it's all about camp for kids.Wilderness Adventures is already underway, with sessions running through April 24.Beach Plum has grown produce of all kinds since 2008. But for spring break visitors, they're producing new opportunities for fun and excitement.Campers get to go on scavenger hunts and attend tie-dye classes. And don't forget the nature walks and, of course, feeding the farm animals."Anybody that's on the fence about coming out to the farm, definitely give it a chance. There are so many beautiful sights to see, kids can feed the chickens and partake in the activities we have. Definitely a really cool place that a lot of people don't really imagine would be in Cape May County," said Annie Snyder with Beach Plum Farm.There's also something new at the iconic Cape May Lighthouse that millions of people have visited and climbed since it opened to the public in 1988. This spring, visitors can attend a new nighttime time exhibit called 'Stairway to the Stars.' It's a chance for stargazers to climb atop and enjoy the evening from a pretty cool vantage point."We thought it was cool that you're climbing and you're 156 feet up high in the sky and hopefully it'll feel magical," said Susan Krysiak with Cape May Museum+Arts+Culture.The seasonal event at the lighthouse is scheduled for specific dates coordinating with the new moon. This is when the moon is at its darkest, giving the stars a chance to shine bright.