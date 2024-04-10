U.S. Marshals offered a special thanks to K-9 Junior who assisted in William Jacobs' capture.

Man arrested in Philadelphia for alleged aggravated assault against 14-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man wanted for violently attacking a teenager in Delaware County is in police custody.

The U.S. Marshals Officer says 35-year-old William Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday.

He was wanted for aggravated assault against a 14-year-old in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, back in October 2022.

Police took Jacobs into custody on the 1400 block of South 48th Street in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

In a post on X, Marshals offered a special thanks to K-9 Junior who assisted in Jacobs' capture.

Authorities say Junior kept the suspect from fleeing.