William Tennent High School closed for structural repairs

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County school has been shut down just weeks before the start of the school year after structural issues were discovered.

Officials with William Tennent High School in Warminster say the problems were found on Friday.

The issues are reportedly impacting a small portion of the building's educational sections. But as a precaution, the entire building was shut down for a full inspection.

School officially starts on September 3rd, but the building had been in use over the summer ahead of the new school year.

The school says they will continue to provide updates on their website.
