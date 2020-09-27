Traffic

Wrong-way driver killed in crash in Burlington County, New Jersey, police say

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police said a driver is dead after driving on the wrong side of a road in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The driver collided with another car on Levitt Parkway in Willingboro overnight Saturday into Sunday.

According to police, the collision killed the wrong-way driver instantly.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to Cooper University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they believe alcohol might have played a factor in the crash.

So far there is no word on the identity of either of the drivers involved.

The incident is under investigation by the Willingboro police and the Burlington County Prosecutors Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit.
