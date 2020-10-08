Police investigate fatal shooting in Burlington County, New Jersey

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A deadly shooting remains under investigation Thursday in Burlington County, New Jersey.Chopper 6 was overhead as police continued searching for clues at a home in Willingboro.Officers were called to a house on Maplewick Lane around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.Police said 28-year-old Barry Barino was found outside of the rear door of his home . He was pronounced dead at the scene.It's not clear at this time what led to the shooting.There have been no arrests made.Police are still investigating the incident.Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Willingboro Township Police Department's tip line at 609-877-6958.